The Stüssy collaboration with Japanese label-Tailor Toyo souvenir jacket is set to release sometime around May.

The new jackets are emblazoned with Toyo’s recurring skeleton motif along with two relaxing skeletons on the frontside chest, and a larger-scale graphic with the skeleton on an island appearing on the back.

The jacket also offers a skeletal aesthetic in its black and white colorway and design, and reversible. The collaboration will retail for $479 USD.