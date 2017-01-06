Taco Bell Is Now Considered One Of The Healthiest Fast-Food Chains In America

Taco Bell Is Now Considered One Of The Healthiest Fast-Food Chains In America

Lately, Taco Bell has been working towards a menu that offers healthier options. As of now there is a low-calorie “Fresco” menu, with a high-protein “Cantina” menu, and a vegetarian menu certified by the American Vegetarian Association.

It might seem odd that such a restaurant offering Doritos on the menu is now labeled as one of the healthiest. But in the past year, Taco Bell has been restructuring their menu choices-especially on the company’s site.

Since dietitian and product developer Missy Nelson joined Taco Bell’s team, she has made huge strides in taking out all artificial ingredients and sodium content.

The fast-food enterprise now offers so much more than the usual menu and even vegan-friendly selections.