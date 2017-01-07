What would top-charting tracks sound like with now a more female-centric take? Better yet, with the voices of the baddest in urban music?

Hmm, well pretend these are math problems someone posted to the ‘gram.

1. (D.R.A.M.’s “Broccoli” feat. Lil Yachty) x (DJ Carisma) = ?

2. (Kap G’s “Girlfriend”) x (Mila J) = ?

3. (DJ Esco’s “Too Much Sauce” feat. Future and Lil Uzi Vert) x (PJ) = ?

4. (DJ Mustard’s “Want Her” feat. Quavo and YG) x (Cam & China) = ?

And bonus question:

(DJ Khaled’s “Do You Mind” feat. Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, August Alsina, Jeremih, Future, and Rick Ross) ÷ (everyone who’s not Nicki Minaj but also keep the Khaled) x (Sevyn Streeter, Dreezy, Lyrica Anderson, and Siya) = ??????

There are bound to be quite a few confused followers in the comments trying to put together all this greatness in one. But a single MVP posts the right answers. That one person is REAL 92.3 LA’s DJ Carisma. And the right answer is This Is The Queen Mix. And to put an end to this Instagram metaphor, I assure you that this boggling series of musical equations is in fact real. The Los Angeles DJ just dropped her mixtape of dope ladies-first remixes, posting on social media, “So I decided to get with sum of my favorite female artist and flip sum of the hottest tracks out! Hope y’all enjoy.” So go on now, press play: