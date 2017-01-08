What an assorted chain of events has occurred since this boxing match went from a threat to a reality.

Now with boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Soulja Boy’s corner as well as promoting the event itself through TMT Promotions, the celebrity boxing match between the rapper and the singer started to have a Don King smell to it.

To level the playing field, or in this case, the boxing ring, professional shit starter Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson called on boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson to train C Breezy.

And Fif let it be known on his IG post below, Soulja Boy better not try to back out of this, even after allegedly getting robbed in LA last night.

Call me a nigga again, LOL 👋✋️slim went Ham on him😆#putthegunsdown #thefightstillon A video posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:16am PST