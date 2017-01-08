As if taking over 2016 wasn’t enough, Drake is starting off 2017 with a bang after being named The Best Dressed Man In The World by British GQ magazine.

According to the magazine, Drizzy, who didn’t rank in the Top 50 the previous year, ushered in a “trendsetting” wave of street inspired fashion that landed him the title of best-dressed man in the world, beating out A$AP Rocky, Jaden Smith, Skepta, Riz Ahmed and Pharrell amongst others.

“With Drake’s latest looks trending away from bright yellow top-to-toe tracksuits and towards customized sports luxe, he’s proving that it’s possible to look cool in an outfit that, in a cheaper guise, might otherwise never leave the sofa. Drake has been keenly and consistently developing a unique look over the last few years, which combines grime-y terrace fashion inspired by Italian menswear brand Stone Island, with preppy American court-side sportswear. … If men can wear incongruous, colorful, even cozy clothes out and about without losing an iota of their masculinity, it’s mostly thanks to Drake.”

In other Drake news, Drake’s “Summer Sixteen” tour has landed the record-breaking spot according to published reports.

According to Pollstar, Drake and Future‘s massive Summer Sixteen tour earned the top spot on the list of highest-grossing tours of the year, after accumulating $84.3 million in earnings, making it the highest-grossing rap tour of the year beating out Kanye’s Saint Pablo which grossed 52.8 million.

Catching wind of the news, Drake took to his Instagram account to post the congratulatory tweet, although the official confirmation from Forbes has yet to be made. Once the confirmation is made, Drake will join the ranks of Jay Z and Kanye West, who currently hold the title with their “Watch The Throne” tour, which reportedly earned $75 million in North America.