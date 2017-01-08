Event Recap: New Balance Celebrates Launch Of The 247 With Help From Fabolous And Jadakiss At NYC33

Freddy Vs. Jason at #NYC33!

On Saturday, January 7th the new balance and footlocker family came together to help introduce the global launch of the new balance 247. The event took place at NYC 33 where their were two panels moderated by Jeff Carvalho, Buff Monster, Sara Radin, Mashe and DJ Clark Kent on the 1s and 2s. Jadakiss and Fabolous surprised fans with an exclusive performance where they did a slew of classic hits and newer tracks.

The new balance are offering a new look, fit and inspiration for sneaker lovers decked out in one of the most infamous new balance models. The collection comes in 3 pairs all featured in full-grain leather with stretch synthetic nubuck for an enhanced fit.

The shoes are now available only in limited quantities. Get your pair today.

(Photos by Fabian P.)