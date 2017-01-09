In several raids across Paris and other parts of France, at least 16 people have been arrested for the daytime robbery which left reality TV star Kim Kardashian bound and gagged at gunpoint on Oct. 3, 2016.

The 6 AM raids across Paris, Rouen and Grasse has resulted in arrests of over a dozen suspects, including some with previous robbery and criminal convictions, however, none of those detained have been charged as of yet.

Last October, masked men stormed Kim K’s Paris hotel room, tied her up and gagged her, then pillaged her room before making off with $10 million in jewelry, including the diamond ring given to her by her husband, troubled rap mogul Kanye West.

A police source told Agence France Presse a DNA sample recovered at the crime scene was linked to a prolific robber known to authorities.

The suspects can be held for at least 96 hours. In New York, Kardashian is expected to identify the suspects in a lineup presented through a video feed, according to a LCI report.