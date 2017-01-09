Big Sean releases “I Decided” Tour Dates
Big Sean’s I Decided arrives on February 3. Within the last couple of months Sean has dropped a few singles including “Bounce Back” and “Moves” with the visuals that accompanied the tracks shortly after. What a better way to celebrate this very special album, the album that celebrates rebirth, than with a 21-city tour. The “I Decided Tour” kicks off in Houston, Texas on March 17 and will end on April 20 in Miami. Sean Don will visit 19 different cities among the bigger ones and will have MadeInTYO accompanying him as an opening act. Tickets will be available this Friday, January 13 via LiveNation. This will be Sean’s first time headlining a tour since his 2014 “Hall of Fame” tour. Check out “I Decided Tour “dates below to see if Sean Don’s coming to a city near you:
Mar. 17 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
Mar. 18 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Mar. 21 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
Mar. 23 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Mar. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Mar. 28 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore
Mar. 30 – St. Paul, MN – Myth
Mar. 31 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
Apr. 1 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
Apr. 2 – Toronto – Rebel
Apr. 4 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Apr. 7 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale
Apr. 8 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
Apr. 11 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Apr. 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Apr. 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Apr. 15 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
Apr. 16 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Apr. 18 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Apr. 19 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor
Apr. 20 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater