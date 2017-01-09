Big Sean releases “I Decided” Tour Dates

Big Sean’s I Decided arrives on February 3. Within the last couple of months Sean has dropped a few singles including “Bounce Back” and “Moves” with the visuals that accompanied the tracks shortly after. What a better way to celebrate this very special album, the album that celebrates rebirth, than with a 21-city tour. The “I Decided Tour” kicks off in Houston, Texas on March 17 and will end on April 20 in Miami. Sean Don will visit 19 different cities among the bigger ones and will have MadeInTYO accompanying him as an opening act. Tickets will be available this Friday, January 13 via LiveNation. This will be Sean’s first time headlining a tour since his 2014 “Hall of Fame” tour. Check out “I Decided Tour “dates below to see if Sean Don’s coming to a city near you:

Mar. 17 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

Mar. 18 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Mar. 21 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Mar. 23 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Mar. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Mar. 28 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore

Mar. 30 – St. Paul, MN – Myth

Mar. 31 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

Apr. 1 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Apr. 2 – Toronto – Rebel

Apr. 4 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Apr. 7 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale

Apr. 8 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Apr. 11 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Apr. 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Apr. 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Apr. 15 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

Apr. 16 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Apr. 18 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Apr. 19 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

Apr. 20 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater