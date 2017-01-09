Chance The Rapper says President Obama was “The Greatest President in the History of the United States”

Chance The Rapper says President Obama was “The Greatest President in the History of the United States”

Chance The Rapper calls President Obama the best in the history of the United States.

Chance The Rapper took to Twitter earlier this afternoon to shed some light on past presidents of the United States after sharing a video of himself and other public figures describing a moment when the presidency of Barack Obama deeply affected them. Chance’s moment came when President Obama pardoned a large number of non-violent prisoners. The Chicago rapper called Obama “the greatest president in the history of the United States.” Scholar Ta-Nehisi Coates also shared the same opinion in his piece, “My President Was Black.” Check out the rapper’s tweets below.

One day, the children will ask “What was he like?”. To which I’ll reply: He was the greatest president in the history of the United States. https://t.co/1OUbfFra2D — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 9, 2017

I’ma continue pissing folks off calling President Obama the Greatest US President and they’ll just keep asking “what about the slave owners” — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 9, 2017

Better than LBJ, Lincoln, Jefferson, Washington, Roosevelt and definitely better than Nixon/Reagan — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 9, 2017

Please don’t tell me “Lincoln freed your ancestors” 😂😂😭😂😭 I’m too woke for all that — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 9, 2017

This is a video of people all around the world (including your boy 🙋🏾‍♂️) describing the Obama administration https://t.co/Rl8DiJn0Pi — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 9, 2017

This was a formal handshake in transition. It ended very black 💪🏾 A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Nov 17, 2016 at 6:20am PST