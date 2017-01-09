Chance The Rapper calls President Obama the best in the history of the United States.

Chance The Rapper took to Twitter earlier this afternoon to shed some light on past presidents of the United States after sharing a video of himself and other public figures describing a moment when the presidency of Barack Obama deeply affected them. Chance’s moment came when President Obama pardoned a large number of non-violent prisoners. The Chicago rapper called Obama “the greatest president in the history of the United States.” Scholar  Ta-Nehisi Coates also shared the same opinion in his piece, “My President Was Black.” Check out the rapper’s tweets below.

This was a formal handshake in transition. It ended very black 💪🏾

