Childish Gambino Thanks Migos, Tracee Ellis Ross Makes History At The Golden Globe [Watch]

Donald Glover’s FX series “Atlanta” officially won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, but it was Glover’s speech that stole the show for Hip Hop.

After beating out “Transparent,” “Black-ish,” “Veep,” and “Mozart in the Jungle”, Glover appeared on stage to give his acceptance speech. During his acceptance speech, Glover thanked the city of Atlanta and also the group Migos.

“I’d like to thank the Migos—not for being on the show, but for making ‘Bad and Boujee.’ Like, that’s the best song… ever.”

The Migos, who appeared in an episode in the breakout show, in which Quavo appeared as a “connect” who even shooting a guy in the middle of the woods. The Migos who are Hip Hop’s hottest group right now is gearing up to drop their official sophomore album Culture Jan. 27, while “Bad and Boujee,” their biggest single to date, peaked at number two on the Billboard charts.

“Atlanta”, which slated to return for a second season, also helped Glover to take home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Round of applause for this year's winner for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, @AtlantaFX! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WGW5GK6GFS — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

In other Golden Globe news, Tracee Ellis Ross took home the award for Best Actress in a TV Comedy- her first, but also, the first time that an African-American woman picked up the award since Debbie Allen won in 1983. “It means a lot,” Ross told reporters backstage, adding that she felt “special” to be grouped in with Allen. “I’m going to have to ponder [it] for the next couple days. More of it is for our industry to ponder. The work is there. The stories are there.” Check out the full list of Golden Globe winners below: FILM Best Motion Picture, Drama

”Hacksaw Ridge”

”Hell or High Water”

”Lion”

”Manchester by the Sea”

”Moonlight” Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy ”20th Century Women”

”Deadpool”

”Florence Foster Jenkins”

”La La Land”

”Sing Street” Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Amy Adams, “Arrival”

Jessica Chastain, “Miss Sloane”

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie” Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”

Lily Collins, “Rules Don’t Apply”

Hailee Steinfeld, “The Edge of Seventeen”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins” Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Joel Edgerton, “Loving”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences” Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Simon Helberg, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals” Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea” Best Director, Motion Picture Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea” Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, “The Lobster”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Jonah Hill, “War Dogs”

Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool” Best Screenplay, Motion Picture ”La La Land”

”Nocturnal Animals”

”Moonlight”

”Manchester by the Sea”

”Hell or High Water” Best Original Score, Motion Picture

”Moonlight”

”La La Land”

”Arrival”

”Lion”

”Hidden Figures” Best Motion Picture, Animated

”Kubo and the Two Strings”

”Moana”

”My Life as a Zucchini”

”Sing”

”Zootopia” Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” “Trolls”

“City of Stars,” “La La Land”

“Faith,” “Sing”

“Gold,” “Gold”

“How Far I’ll Go,” “Moana” Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

”Divines”

”Elle”

”Neruda”

”The Salesman”

”Toni Erdmann” Best Television Series, Drama

”The Crown”

”Game of Thrones”

”Stranger Things”

”This Is Us”

”Westworld” Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

”Atlanta”

”Blackish”

”Mozart in the Jungle”

”Transparent”

”Veep” Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

”American Crime”

”The Dresser”

”The Night Manager”

”The Night Of”

”The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story” Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath” Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Blackish”

Gael Garcia Bernal, “Mozart in the Jungle”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Nick Nolte, “Graves”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent” Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”

Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”

Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”

Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story”

John Turturro, “The Night Of” Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story”

Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager”

John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

John Travolta, “The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story” Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld” Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Coleman, “The Night Manager”

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”

Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld” Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Riley Keough, “The Girlfriend Experience”

Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story”

Charlotte Rampling, “London Spy”

Kerry Washington, “Confirmation” Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Sarah Jessica Parker, “Divorce”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Blackish”