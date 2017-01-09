Fans of Lil Wayne were greatly surprised to hear that he was allegedly coming out with the long awaited “Tha Carter V” album. Birdman recently revealed that the album is “definitely coming out.” As for Weezy’s side of things, the album will not be coming out unless the lawsuit against Birdman is resolved in his own favor.

A source explained to TMZ that Birdman is “full of sh**” for saying the album is, “definitely coming out.”

Although “Tha Carter V” is taking a backseat, Lil Wayne may have three upcoming projects that were confirmed if Mack Maine doesn’t go back on his word. Cross those fingers folks!