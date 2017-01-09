Veteran producer and well-loved DJ, DJ Crazy Toones, has passed away at age 45. The cause of death is not yet officially confirmed.

DJ Crazy Toones is seen as a prominent figure in the community of rap pioneers, and he was a part of WC and the Maad Circle, a hip-hop group from the West Coast with members WC, Chilly Chill, Big Gee, Sir Jinx, Coolio and DJ Crazy Toones. He was best known for his work with names like Ice Cube, Ice T, MC Ren and many more. He was also Ice Cube’s tour DJ.

Big Boy posted a picture earlier today with his emotional reaction to the unfortunate news: “This one HURTS!!!!! One of THEEE NICEST Brothas you could EVER met. Not just what he did for the West and The World, but The Man he was. A GREAT person. Very humbled. ALWAYS respectful. The hardest working, underrated producer, DJ.. etc in the business. #CrazyToones, you will be GREATLY missed. Rest In Peace, My Good Brotha. You will be missed.”

Close friend and fellow legendary DJ, DJ Premier was also shocked by the news. His Instagram caption read: “I don’t even know how to say this one! It’s not even comprehending to my mind right now… The Man Pictured On The Left… R.I.P. To DJ Crazy Toones… He’s WC’s brother and also ICE CUBE’s DJ and one if my best friends on the West Coast since I was 21 years old… I just got the news… We have so many memories beyond my career in HIP HOP! From hangin with The Legend DJ Alladin to COOLIO @coolio Hangin’…Just Friend Shit! This is so hard to accept but I have to bcuz we all have a start and an ending in this life… To the Calhoun Family We Are Here For You! I could write a book for all the words I have to say about Toones… Love You Lamar Calhoun! Fly On LEGEND”.

As the hip-hop community waits for more details on the death, many reach out with condolences to the friends and family of DJ Crazy Toones.

OG Crazy Toones was a Real WestCoast Rider… Man!! https://t.co/0bbcowBXC3 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 9, 2017

RIP to a true west coast legend. @crazytoones

Your mixtapes and I mean real mixtapes will always stay in my possession. 🙏🏼😔🙌🏼 — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) January 9, 2017

Dj @Crazytoones is a real LA legend man..He help mold the game — TRILL GΔTΣS (@djhomicide) January 9, 2017

Rest in Peace DJ Crazy Toones. — Alchemist (@Alchemist) January 9, 2017