Donald Glover’s acceptance speech at the Golden Globes already had the hip-hop community up on their feet, but his charmingly candid reactions to the surreal night continued backstage.

The genius behind the successful TV show, Atlanta, took home two awards last night, one for Best Television Series and another for Best Actor in a Television Series. After the Golden Globes, the winners are invited backstage for their own Q&A session. One reporter decided to ask him about his choice to shoutout Migos and their song “Bad and Boujee” during his acceptance speech (or “My-Gos” as she referred to them as). Childish Gambino smoothly corrected her mispronunciation of the rap trio’s name, which could have easily been preventable if the reporter had actually paid close attention to the acceptance speech itself, and then proceeded to explain why he loves them.

“I think they’re The Beatles of this generation,” he boldly states. “There’s a generation, sort of like the YouTube generation that I kind of came up with. There’s a generation of kids that are growing up on something that’s completely separate from a whole group of people.” The befuddled looks within the Golden Globes attendees were proof that Glover was right, because a majority of the people in the crowd were completely oblivious to the existence of one of the most popular songs in the nation currently.

It gets better. He adds on with a straight face, “And honestly that song is just fly. There’s no better song to have sex to.”

Some may see his comparison of Migos to the legendary rock band as absurd, and some may see it as one of the most honest claims made in a while. Either way, preaching the greatness of Atlanta trap music to a room full of Hollywood elites is quite possibly the most Glover-ish way to bridge the culture gap he is speaking about in his answer. His genuine nature and honesty are a few of the main reasons Donald Glover is so loved.

“Bad and Boujee” currently sits at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it is clear his praise for the hit song holds an undeniable level of validity.

