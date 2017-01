TMZ explained that Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj broke up after an explosive argument they had while on vacation in Turks and Caicos. Nicki allegedly felt like Meek wasn’t paying enough attention to her and he preferred to hang out with his boys instead.

When the “Pink Print” Barbie forced the issue about him being flaky, the DC4 artist got highly upset and avoided the confrontation altogether by leaving the island. That was it for Nicki as she broke up with him shortly after. Fellas, take notes!