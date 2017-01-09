Former FOX News pundit and anticipated Trump administration member Monica Crowley was called out for “biting” by CNN’s Andrew Kacyznski, who says that Crowley’s 2012 book is plagiarism at its finest.

Kacyznski claims that there are dozens of examples where Crowley stole quotes from several sources such as BBC, Wall Street Journal, Politico, the New York Post, the Associated Press, the New York Times, Yahoo News and Fox News for her book, What The (Bleep) Just Happened?, without any credit given to the above sources.

The best selling book is a destructive critique of President Obama’s first term in office.

Neither Crowley or the book’s publisher, HarperCollins, have responded to these allegations, but needless to say, this is not a good look for the Trump Administration’s Director of Strategic Communications for the National Security Council.