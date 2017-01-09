Even tho these two hoopers are not in the league anymore, the grudge they hold against one another on the court continues.

With the announcement of Soulja Boy set to get inside the ring to throw bows with R&B megastar Chris Brown, the geniuses of Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent has stumbled upon history that needs to be settled for good. Recently, 50 announced that he will add the bout between Kenyon Martin & Tim Thomas as part of an undercard for the Pay-Per-View event.

Former New York Knicks forward Tim Thomas and former New Jersey Nets forward Kenyon Martin been holding on a grudge that lasted for over 10 years. It all began when these two NBA greats traded words in the NBA Playoffs. Thomas, a New York Knick at the time, and Martin, then a member of the then-New Jersey Nets got into it following a flagrant foul via Jason Collins caused Thomas to have a serious back injury and miss the remainder of the NBA Playoffs. After Thomas was released from the hospital, he expressed his frustration to the New York media, telling reporters that he would be looking to hit someone back when he returned to the court. When pressed by a writer on his stance on Kenyon Martin, Thomas replied: that Martin was a “fugazi”. Mayweather went out his way to promote a potential fight between the two in 2004 but it never went down. Thomas went on Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson‘s Scoop B Podcast show to discuss the matter. Check it out here.