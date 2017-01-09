Prentice Jones also known as “P-NiCe” was born January 13, 1989, is a rap artist from the East Side of Long Beach, CA. P-NiCe didn’t always want to be a rap artist, he had dreams of becoming an all-star football player in the NFL. Due to his heavy involvement in the streets, those dreams never became reality.

However, his lifestyle has taken a positive change and his focus is centered around developing his craft in music. Like Snoop and other LBC emcees, Prentice is giving fans an up close look within the Long Beach music scene. Long Beach, CA, is buzzing with emerging talent with P-NiCe at the front and center. Look forward to hearing music that’s raw, uncut, with a lot of street action. Hard hits such as “I’m From Long Beach” is a reason why he is one of the next upcoming Cali talents. Check out the video below.