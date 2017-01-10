The iPhone, the touch screen telecommunications device that redefined the cellular phone and has helped make Apple the most valuable company in the world, marked its 10th anniversary on Monday.

It was on January 9, 2007, that late Apple founder and chief executive Steve Jobs went on stage at the company’s Macworld event to announce the tech giant was to reveal “an iPod, a phone and an internet communicator”, but rather than three separate products being revealed, one of the first truly smart phones was unveiled.

Since then, Apple has sold more than one billion iPhones around the world and has become one of the wealthiest companies on the planet.

Apple has almost singlehandedly change the landscape of the mobile phone. Since the initial announcement in 2007, Apple has introduced 11 new generations of iPhone, drastically redesigning the device on several occasions, as well as altering the screen size and introducing an overall larger version of the phone with the iPhone 6 Plus in 2014, the first iPhone to feature a screen over five inches.

The iPhone also sparked the creation of the App Store, which launched in 2008 and has since been at the heart of the creation of a large number of hugely successful mobile app businesses, including the likes of Angry Birds, Uber and Deliveroo.