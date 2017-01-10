The big payback was one for the ages and the head coach of the winning squad couldn’t describe the sweet taste any better which was taking it towards the elephant…..one bite at a time.

Last night, Clemson was able to taste the sweet taste of redemption on the biggest stage of them all. In front of a packed stadium in Tampa, Florida, the #2 Clemson Tigers was able to score a game winning touchdown with .01 seconds left to upset the #1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, 35-31. The win was Clemson’s second ever national title and their first since 1981. The win helped made the Tigers become the first team since the 1999 Florida State Seminoles to win the national championship after losing in the chip game the previous year. The opponent the Clemson lost to last year……Alabama.

Leading the way was the dynamic play of Deshaun Watson who put on a show in front of million watching nationwide. The Heisman top 3 finisher went 36 for 56 and threw for a whopping 320 yards. 3 of his passes ended up in the endzone in what would be up for debate as the best performance in college football’s national championship history. Meanwhile, true freshman sensation Jalen Hurts of Alabama played a marvelous game as well as he was able to complete 13 of his pass for 131 yards while scoring 1 touchdown. Check out the game winning drive below.