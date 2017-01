The house of Margiela reveals a new runner that is the closest thing to a luxe fashion iteration of a sneaker. It is also safe to say that this sneaker shows a resemblance to Nike’s popular Flyknit-which is a stylistic influence lately in streetwear, sportswear, and high fashion.

The cracked black upper rests above a white rubber sole with tonal laces. As expected these are on the high-fashion spectrum retailing for $435 and can be purchased here