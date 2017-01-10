Hey, it’s worth a shot.
Hip Hop legend and actor LL Cool J sent an open letter in the form of an Instagram post requesting that President Obama pardon Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, the founders of the legendary Detroit-based drug empire BMF, from their 30 year federal bids before the Commander In Chief leaves office on January 20th when President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in.
I think these two guys who are both products of my generation could do a lot of good in the community if they were pardoned. They were incarcerated for non violent drug offenses.if they were pardoned I’m sure they would do the right thing. It’s a matter of character. From the outside looking in I think they both have it. Although they set what some would call a negative example I think the second chapter of their lives could potentially bring a lot of healing and inspiration to a down trodden community and show all our citizens that the USA is a country where second chances are possible. I don’t condone what they did but I understand why they did it. The inner city is is a rough place to be born and raised. Temptation is everywhere tempting us to find a fast way to escape poverty. This is nothing new, but still very true. I really think these guys along with some of the guys they were incarcerated with should have their cases reviewed. They should receive either a full pardon or at a minimum a sentence reduction. 30 years for a “non violent” charge no matter how large the case may be; Still feels heavy handed to me. Let’s all hope it happens for them. Keep your heads up fellas. I’m praying for you. 🙏🏾 I love our country. I believe this would be a just decision. Pardon Meech and Terry Flenory. #forgiveness #justice #mercy
It is unclear as to whether Cool J’s request has appealed to the President, however, a decision has to be made soon because the doors and the window of opportunity is closing fast.