Hey, it’s worth a shot.

Hip Hop legend and actor LL Cool J sent an open letter in the form of an Instagram post requesting that President Obama pardon Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, the founders of the legendary Detroit-based drug empire BMF, from their 30 year federal bids before the Commander In Chief leaves office on January 20th when President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in.

It is unclear as to whether Cool J’s request has appealed to the President, however, a decision has to be made soon because the doors and the window of opportunity is closing fast.