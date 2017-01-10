Lupe Fiasco may have threatened to retire last month, but with the upcoming release of his long-awaited album DROGAS Light, scheduled for release next month he’s definitely not going anywhere anytime soon.

After sharing the Jake Torrey-assisted “Wild Child” last week, Lupe returns with another new single called “Jump” featuring Gizzle, which ditches the poppy sound while keeping all the bounce.

The song premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio program. Produced by Soundtrakk, the track boasts a bass-heavy beat and features Lupe and Gizzle detailing their stories of meeting unusual people.

For Lupe, he raps an allegory tale of meeting a drug dealer named Suzi Uzi wants him to ghostwrite some rhymes for her.

“With a blunt between her lips, she said, ‘Now here’s my proposition’ / You just write a bunch of raps for me and I’ma go and spit ’em / Then we take ’em to the radio, the DJ better spin ’em / Then we take ’em to the record store and sell a couple million”

DROGAS Light also features “Pick Up the Phone” and “Made In the U.S.A.,” as well as appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Rick Ross and Big K.R.I.T. Lupe is set to release two more albums in 2017 called DROGAS and Skulls.

DROGAS Light is scheduled to drop on February 10. Check out “Jump” below.