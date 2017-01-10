Maybe Today NYC Releases Its Fall/Winter 2016 Delivery II LookBook

Khari Clarke
featured, Hip Hop Style | Latest Trends in Fashion and Footwear, Hip Hop Style News | Fashion Stories, Latest Hip Hop Style Trends
img_0018
Processed with VSCO with c4 preset
Processed with VSCO with c4 preset
Processed with VSCO with c4 preset
Processed with VSCO with c4 preset
Processed with VSCO with c4 preset
Processed with VSCO with c4 preset
Processed with VSCO with c4 preset
Processed with VSCO with c4 preset
Processed with VSCO with c4 preset
Processed with VSCO with c4 preset
Processed with VSCO with c4 preset
Processed with VSCO with c4 preset

Following the success of their Fall ’16 collection, Maybe Today NYC delivers its ready-to-wear, Winter ’16 collection titled “Deep Doubts, Deep Wisdom”. Featuring printed tees, sweats, hats and new this season, leggings, the “Deep Doubts, Deep Wisdom” collection receives inspiration from the Eastern Hemisphere, with many pieces emblazoned in Chinese cultural motifs. Much like Fall ’16, the brand shifts away from the powdery pastel colors that were the brands staple, adding deep red and purple hues to the collection’s color palette.

Maybe Today NYC’s “Deep Doubts, Deep Wisdom” Winter ’16 collection is available now at their website.

 

Shares