Maybe Today NYC Releases Its Fall/Winter 2016 Delivery II LookBook

Following the success of their Fall ’16 collection, Maybe Today NYC delivers its ready-to-wear, Winter ’16 collection titled “Deep Doubts, Deep Wisdom”. Featuring printed tees, sweats, hats and new this season, leggings, the “Deep Doubts, Deep Wisdom” collection receives inspiration from the Eastern Hemisphere, with many pieces emblazoned in Chinese cultural motifs. Much like Fall ’16, the brand shifts away from the powdery pastel colors that were the brands staple, adding deep red and purple hues to the collection’s color palette.

Maybe Today NYC’s “Deep Doubts, Deep Wisdom” Winter ’16 collection is available now at their website.