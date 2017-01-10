Philadelphia’s Theodore Grams is showing no signs of slowing down after releasing solid content all throughout 2016. Grams is back with his brand new project titled “Vice City“.

“Vice City” is made up of five new records that display his evident presence as a fresh, new talent in the industry. Aside from strong production courtesy of Noah Breakfast, it is all him, containing no features. The project truly showcases his progression over the past year alone.

Last year, his EP “Ghost Cry” gained thousands of plays, and continues to grow in numbers. It seems like Theodore Grams will turn heads once again with Vice City. Take a listen below!