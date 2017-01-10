Solange is on the cover of the February issue of Interview Magazine, with an interview conducted by none other than her big sister Beyoncé.

In the interview the Knowles sisters open up about their childhood, the making of the A Seat at the Table, why Solange decided to feature her parents on the album, and more. “It was one thing to make the record and have those reservations; it was another to finish it and actually share it. I just feel so much joy and gratitude that people have connected to it in this way,” Solange says about the album. “The biggest reward that I could ever get is seeing women, especially black women, talk about what this album has done, the solace it has given them.”

Bey also noted that Solange regularly writes her own lyrics and treatments for her music videos, and asked her sister where she gets all of her inspiration. “It varies,” Solange responds. “For one, I got to have a lot of practice. Growing up in a household with a master class such as yourself definitely didn’t hurt. And, as far back as I can remember, our mother always taught us to be in control of our voice and our bodies and our work, and she showed us that through her example. If she conjured up an idea, there was not one element of that idea that she was not going to have her hand in.”

Solange also talks about what it was like to have Queen Bey as her older sibling. “You did a kickass job,” she tells her big sister. “You were the most patient, loving, wonderful sister ever. In the 30 years that we’ve been together, I think we’ve only really, like, butted heads…we can count on one hand.”

Bey also opens up about Solange, saying: “I remember thinking, ‘My little sister is going to be something super special,’ because you always seemed to know what you wanted. And I’m just curious, where did that come from?”

Elsewhere in the interview Solange talks about how Aaliyah influenced her, the similarities between Master P and her dad, and what it was like meeting Nas.

Check out the entire interview here.