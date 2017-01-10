Reality Shows has been the new form of entertainment for us all. Some of the top stars have shared their personal journey’s through this current television opportunity. We have watched reality stars try to find love, expose their problems, share their family affairs, and much more.

Musician/Producer/Song Writer, Stevie J, is one of the top stars to have dominated the game. He has sold over 95 records, has been involved in television production, and is a 3x Grammy Award winner. He has been starring on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta for a while now and even has his own show being aired on TV as we speak.

Recently, Reef The God, who is the CEO of Power Move Multimedia, which is a fIlm production company, recently formed a partnership with Stevie J. This is a great way for them to start off 2017. The duo have both come up with an amazing story line for the hottest reality show “Penthouse Pets,” which is soon to be airing on TV.

Both Reef The God and Stevie J will be doing an 8 city tour across the nation & Canada to find covergirls for the XXX “Penthouse” Magazine and for the ladies to co-star on the show. Be on the lookout for this new project which will be entertaining and addictive knowing what Stevie J is capable of.

Instagram @ReeftheGod

Twitter @Darealreef