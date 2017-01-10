Style Sector: A$AP Rocky And Others For Dior Homme’s SS17 Ad Campaign

The rapper and high fashion icon A$AP Rocky teams up with Dior for another ad campaign for their SS17 collection. Rocky landed Dior Homme last season sporting a number of looks including their eye-catching scarlet trench coat.

For this SS17 collection, the New York rapper is now wearing some outrageous embroidered trousers, a tailored jacket with tracksuit style stripes, and markings across the shoulders.

Along with Rocky there are 3 others apart of the campaign including Boy George, Ernest Klimko, and Rami Malek. Check out the more from Dior Homme’s SS17 collection here