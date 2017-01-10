Tank Slim (real name Reshea Brown) was born and raised in Tampa, Florida. He was raised by a single mom and grew up in the streets hustling, not looking for a handout while spending time in and out of jail.

“My Momma always told me that she knew I was destined for greatness. As a single mother, I watched her struggle with her disability and caring for my brothers and sisters. I knew I had to make life better for us. Growing up living in Public Housing not knowing when a nigga gone see a better life was my motivation to go harder.” – Tank Slim

According to Slim, he left his mother’s house at the young age of 14 years old and started making his own money. At the age of 16, he had a new Mercedes-Benz and his own place and the streets respected him. But that’s the lifestyle that landed him in jail and not reaching his mother’s vision for greatness for her son.

Now Tank Slim is focused on his future with the dangerous street life behind him. He preparing to release his debut project Trap –N- Survive, while building his brand and a creating a platform for other artists to succeed. Sky is the limit for Mr Brown.