Chance The Rapper says Donald Trump doesn’t scare him.

Chance The Rapper recently sat down with GQ and discussed a plethora of topics. One topic in particular had Chance very adamant in what he stood for as a rapper, a father, and an all around “good guy.” The Chicago rapper says he isn’t afraid of a Donald Trump presidency. “…the good guy, in what I’ve seen happen so far, the good usually wins,” he said. “That’s why I’m not afraid of a Trump presidency.” Chance goes on to says his music is definitely a sound that unites rather than tearing people a part like Trump’s election campaign intended.

“‘Make America Great Again,’ that’s not a real thing because s*** ain’t really switched up for them,” he said. “It’s not really going that bad for you. If you feel like you’re the under-represented, under-appreciated side of Middle America that is white—quote me—you need to, uh, toughen up, n****! Somebody gotta punch you in the chest, because s***is sweet for you. You know what I’m saying? I would say to everybody, you know, the world is coming together.”

Check out the full interview here. In nine days Donald Trump will be sworn in as President.