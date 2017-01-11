You know the man, you know the face and you definitely know the voice. Chris Tucker, the quick-wittted comedian, who burst on the scene in the mid-90s, who skyrocketed to commercial success, is back on the road.

Best known for his trademark wise cracks, infectious personality and die hard watch-ability, (Friday, anyone?) The Rush Hour actor is taking his talents back to the stage, performing to a sold-out Chicago, IL crowd on Saturday, January 14. Due to popular demand, a second show had to be added on Friday, April 12.

The Atlanta, Georgia native began touring a few years ago, recording his very first stand up special “Chris Tucker Live” in 2015.

Tucker, alongside fellow funny man Dave Chappelle, will stop by New Orleans for a four-night stand in February. Tickets can be purchased through TicketMaster.