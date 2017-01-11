We got a chance to catch up with Harlem’s own, Dave East. You can’t mention NYC without mentioning Dave East these days and even in the blistering snow and blizzard type weather, the Harlem bred made it out to Community 54 to kick it with his fans and support his very own pop-up with his latest merch and items from upcoming brand, Inspire or Retire this past Saturday.

He gave us an update on how life has been after Kairi Chanel.

“I been working non-stop, a lot more fans, a lot more events, a lot more interviews it just really like bought more into my whole brand. I kinda liked announced it when I signed with Def Jam at the same time then I dropped the tape. My whole life changed for the better”.

With a packed house Dave got around to all his fans as he signed autographs, took pictures and also shared convos with some of them as his latest tunes from “Kairi Chanel” played. He also shared some laughs with fans and also helped pick out a winner for a raffle. East say’s he most definitely would love to do more on the fashion side of things and looking forward to more pop-up’s in the future. Check out the full interview below as we browse through the pop-up and speak with Dave.

You can check out Dave’s merchandise on his online shop at daveeastmerch.com.