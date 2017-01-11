Nine year NBA vet Jayson Williams has had other scrapes with the law and is turning his life around.

A nine year NBA vet, Williams averaged 7.3 points and 7.5 rebounds during his career suiting up for the New Jersey Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. After retiring from basketball after a leg injury, Williams would transition and do television work on NBC.

His world would change instantly on February 14, 2002 when he accidentally shot his limo driver, Gus Christofi at his Alexandria Township, NJ home. Williams was providing a tour that included a look at a shotgun that Williams thought was unloaded. The gun went off in Williams’s hands and killed Christofi and according to reports, Williams wiped the gun off, jumped in his pool and asked one of his friends to get rid of his clothes.​

According to CBS Radio’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, Williams is working at Epiphany Rehab Center in Florida and mentoring patients. Williams once dealt with alcoholism and would drink “a fifth of moonshine” at the peak of his problems. Williams’ life revamp was the recent subject of a 60 Minutes special that detailed the relationship between he and former NBA Eastern Conference rival Charles Oakley.

