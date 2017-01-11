On February 27th to March 3rd, Love & Harmony Caribbean Cruise will host performances from Reggae & Soca’s most world renowned artists. The four-day concert will occur during the round trip voyage from Miami, Florida to Ocho Rios, Jamaica on the Norwegian Pearl cruise liner.

Love & Harmony Caribbean Cruise’s four-day concert is produced by Rockers Island Entertainment in association with Best of the Best Entertainment and Massive B. This years performers include: Beres Hammond, Shabba Ranks, and Third World, Queen Ifrica, Wayne Wonder, Tony Curtis, Singing Melody, Elephant Man, I-wayne, Edwin Yearwood and Lurie D. Recently, new school artists Konshens and Dexta Daps were added to the bill.

During the “non-stop party” experience, attendees will be treated to late night dances with deejays: Stone Love Movement. Massive B. Sounds, Bobby Konders & Jabba, and DJ Calli B, Road International, DJ Roy, Ragashanti, and DJ Noah. Other deejays include New York’s own Steele Bashment, Glamour Wayne, DJ Fergie & Springer, YGS SOund, KIng Waggy T, Jamusa, King Ferno and DJ Smallie.

The 5-day and 4-night cruise will include most meals onboard and family friendly curated programming. The Norwegian Pearl provides luxury amenities such as their chic bowling alley, dazzling casino, tranquil spa, and spacious Garden Villas.

Promoters of the event are heralding 2017’s LOVE & HARMONY CARIBBEAN CRUISE as an absolute once-in-a-lifetime experience. “This one is going to be truly special” according to (Jabba). “We put a lot of effort in making this year’s L&HCC, out of this world, and I think we delivered.” The event is expected to sell-out as in pervious years.

DAY 1: Welcome Party Hosted By Beres Hammond, Ragashanti & DJ Roy

DAY 2: International Flag Night Soca Concert

DAY 3: Love & Harmony All White Concert

DAY 4: Dancehall Night Concert

To find out more information or to book your trip with Love & Harmony Caribbean Cruise visit www.loveandharmonycruise.com or call 1-800-225-8757. Business hour are from 9am to 8pm eastern standard time Monday through Saturday. For Press information please contact Marie Theodore at 347.893.8369 or [email protected]