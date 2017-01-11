Yesterday, [Jan.10th] Obama gave his final public speech as president of the United States of America. He thanked everyone who voted for him and believed in his movement, and then things got emotional.

Obama then turned to Michelle to direct his speech towards her tribute. He passionately felt that she had helped him through his trying presidency and he began to shed tears.

“Michelle – Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, from the South-side, for the past twenty-five years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend.”

“You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor.”

“You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You’ve made me proud. You’ve made the country proud.”

Michelle began to cry as their daughter Malia accompanied her. During this emotional speech fans and viewers also took to twitter to share their sadness.

Keri Hilson tweeted. “Not sure which is more peak #relationshipgoals: barack and michelle or barack and joe,”

Lana Berry wrote, referencing Barack’s subsequent compassion for his vice president, Joe Biden.