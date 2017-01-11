Emmy-winning American Crime co-star Regina King has signed a two-year deal with the studio behind the acclaimed John Ridley limited series, ABC Studios, for her production company Royal Ties. King’s sister, Reina King, will serve as development executive as the two develop and produce new projects.

King won two back-to-back best supporting actress in a limited series Emmy awards for the first two seasons of ABC’s American Crime. She is back for the franchise’s upcoming third installment, slated to air in midseason. Additionally, she recently signed on to star the upcoming Netflix crime drama series Seven Seconds, from The Killing creator Veena Sud and Fox 21 TV Studios.

In addition to acting, King has been producing as well as directing episodic television. She recently helmed episodes of ABC’s Scandal and The Catch, TNT’s Animal Kingdom, OWN’s Greenleaf and Fox’s Pitch.