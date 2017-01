Rihanna is currently in New York City styling in a giant adult-sized onesie. She showed how to be flawless in this sweatpants/pajama combo below!

The onesie comes from her Fenty x Puma line and retails for $220.

The jacket is Vetements collab with Canada Goose retailing for $3,640.

Overall, Riri’s outfit is very similar to Aaliyah as seen in the picture below