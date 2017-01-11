The Atlanta Falcons DJ Plans To Use An Future Mix During The Team’s Playoff Matchup Against The Seahawks

The Seahawks faces off against the Falcons! What a time to be alive!

This can be said for this epic Saturday night NFC divisional playoff round matchup as the Atlanta Falcons will play host to the Seattle Seahawks. As fans are counting down the days leading up the towards the game, there has been some behind-the-scene preparations that can either backfire to the Falcons route to success.

Apparently, the Falcons stadium DJ, Jay Envy has an Future mix he is planning on using in between plays of the game. As many fans may know, Seahawks starting quarterback Russell Wilson is happily married to R&B songstress Ciara. But before their relationship ever existed, Ciara once had a intimate relationship with the Freebandz General which in return led to their first child name Future Zahir Wilburn. Jay Envy had his to say about the notion via Twitter.



Fans even requested an mix to be played in the Georgia Dome as they knew that the former NC State/Wisconsin Badger standout has a “NO Future Song Zone” rule in the Seahawks locker room.

I AINT EVEN GOTTA SUGGEST TO THE HOMIE @JayEnvy WHAT TO PLAY IN THE DOME SATURDAY EVERYBODY ELSE DOIN IT 😂 pic.twitter.com/dz99jBlBKQ — Hoods Last Hope🎓 (@DjPrettybOyTank) January 8, 2017

The idea of having Future’s music blast throughout the Georgia Dome can be a hit or major miss as Wilson can use this as motivation to tear up the Falcons defense. Only time will tell as we are just 3 days away from finding out if Wilson is the real “Chosen One” to make it out of an packed, loud and passionate Atlanta crowd and onto the next round.