Syd announces her new album release date

Back in December The Internet’s lead vocalist Syd announced that her new album, Fin, was finally complete. Today, Syd returns revealing it’s official release date, February 3 via Columbia Records. The first video off the project, “All About Me” was released Wednesday on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show.

Fin has some huge production features including MeLo-X who worked on Beyoncé’s LEMONADE and Hit-Boy who produced Jay Z and Kanye’s “N***** In Paris”. Haze has also worked with the Carters while Rahki won a Grammy for his work on Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly. With production from these hit makers, fans are surely in for a treat.

The Internet has talked about releasing solo projects this year but are still a unit. The group will perform at “Soulquarius: An R&B Jam” show on February 18. Hopefully Syd will give fans a sneak peak of Fin. In the meantime, check out the track list for the project below:

1. Shake ’Em Off

2. Know

3. Nothin to Something

4. No Complaints

5. All About Me

6. Smile More

7. Got Her Own

8. Drown in It

9. Body

10. Dollar Bills

11. Over

12. Insecurities