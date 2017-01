Last year, Tru Life returned home to much fanfare after being sentenced to eight years in prison. Upon his return, he got right back into the swing of things, collaborating with some of Hip Hop’s biggest stars which led to the release of his smash single “Bag For It,” featuring Rick Ross and Velous. Now with 2017 in full swing, Tru Life recruits fellow New York City native and rhyme slinger Axel Leon for “Bang Bang 2k17,” a redux version of Capone-N-Noreaga’s classic.

Shares