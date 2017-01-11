‘Urban Myths’ Trailer Shows First Look Of Joseph Fiennes As Michael Jackson

‘Urban Myths’ Trailer Shows First Look Of Joseph Fiennes As Michael Jackson

So who says that a white guy can’t play Michael Jackson?

Well. the premiere trailer of Urban Myths from Sky Arts Films shows British actor Joseph Fiennes playing the late King Of Pop.

The film also stars Stockard Channing as Elizabeth Taylor and Brian Cox as Marlon Brando, which reenacts a well known Hollywood story of the trio attempting to get out of NYC following the 9/11 attacks.

The choice by the production company to choose a white person to play received serious backlash last year, with Fiennes receiving brunt of the negative feedback. Watch the trailer and see if Fiennes does a good job playing MJ.