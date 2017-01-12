Kaws and Jordan Brand Have a Collaboration on the way!

Jordan Brand has already started off this year in perfect Air Jordan fashion and with the latest announcement prepping a collaboration with respected artist, KAWS. He shared the news to his instagram family with a photo of two of the infamous KAWS ‘X’ and the word ‘AIR’ beneath. Continuous speculations of the collaboration went nuts after a photo went viral of a Air Jordan 4 never before seen pair with the signature ‘X’ on the outsole began floating around. Then later on that evening, @Jumpman23 confirmed the collaboration when they tweeted ” Jordan x KAWS” on Tuesday. Laying all the continuous speculations to rest.

The collaboration is set to release later this year and we are most certainly sure this release will be one of the best Jordan Brand collaborations – of all time. KAWS has also collaborated with Nike and BAPE in the past.

I have a fun project coming up with @jumpman23 this spring.. not sure who leaked this today but now you know.. #KAWS #JORDAN #2017 A photo posted by @kaws on Jan 9, 2017 at 6:49pm PST