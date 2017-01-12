Bape is ready to help you, get fly for the spring..

 

The warm days are almost here and A Bathing Ape is already preparing us for those beautiful warm summer days. They have revealed their highly anticipated 2017 spring/summer collection that contains the infamous camouflage patterns and all-over prints. The collection features souvenir jackets, long sleeve shirts, tank tops, turtle neck tees, long sleeve button-ups, 5-panel caps, trousers, jeans, coach jackets, shark hoodies and much more.

We love Bape and we are more than thrilled to see a collection with the main focus of tiger stripes, camouflage patterns and graphic apparel; that made us fall in love with the brand in the first place. Be on the lookout for Bape’s 2017 spring/summer collection and official release info in the coming weeks.

Check out the full collection in the gallery below.

bape-2017-spring-summer-collection-26
bape-2017-spring-summer-collection-25
bape-2017-spring-summer-collection-24
bape-2017-spring-summer-collection-23
bape-2017-spring-summer-collection-22
bape-2017-spring-summer-collection-21
bape-2017-spring-summer-collection-13
bape-2017-spring-summer-collection-10
bape-2017-spring-summer-collection-9
bape-2017-spring-summer-collection-8
bape-2017-spring-summer-collection-7
bape-2017-spring-summer-collection-6
bape-2017-spring-summer-collection-5
bape-2017-spring-summer-collection-4
bape-2017-spring-summer-collection-3
bape-2017-spring-summer-collection-2
bape-2017-spring-summer-collection-20
bape-2017-spring-summer-collection-19
bape-2017-spring-summer-collection-18
bape-2017-spring-summer-collection-17
bape-2017-spring-summer-collection-16
bape-2017-spring-summer-collection-14
Shares