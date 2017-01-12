Bape is ready to help you, get fly for the spring..

The warm days are almost here and A Bathing Ape is already preparing us for those beautiful warm summer days. They have revealed their highly anticipated 2017 spring/summer collection that contains the infamous camouflage patterns and all-over prints. The collection features souvenir jackets, long sleeve shirts, tank tops, turtle neck tees, long sleeve button-ups, 5-panel caps, trousers, jeans, coach jackets, shark hoodies and much more.

We love Bape and we are more than thrilled to see a collection with the main focus of tiger stripes, camouflage patterns and graphic apparel; that made us fall in love with the brand in the first place. Be on the lookout for Bape’s 2017 spring/summer collection and official release info in the coming weeks.

Check out the full collection in the gallery below.