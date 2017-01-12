Sean Don is the newest member of the Puma La Familia.

Big Sean has ditched the three stripes and has signed with Puma for the new year joining acts like Solange, Rihanna, The Weeknd and more. If you got the opportunity to watch Sean’s newest video for ‘Moves’ he is seen wearing a pair of all-black puma classic suede sneakers with velour T7 slacks.

He is gearing up to release a new album and it looks like he’ll have more upcoming things dropping in the future, possibly a puma collaboration in the works. Puma has confirmed that Sean is their newest signee.

We will keep you posted as more info emerges on the signing of Sean Don.