This episode of Black-ish couldn’t have been more time sensitive.

After both President Obama’s final speech to the nation and President-Elect Trump’s first press conference, the episode, titled “Lemons” deals frankly with the new political reality.

Set eight weeks after the election results, “Lemons,” written by show creator Kenya Barris, finds the Johnson finally still shell-shocked that Hillary Clinton was defeated by Donald Trump. In the world the Johnson family inhabits, it was a given that the Democrat would defeat what they consider the Republican-affiliated, crass maverick. The family has a case of ongoing ennui, unable to summon its usual cheerfulness or even its usual comforting pleasure in capitalist consumption, an element Barris has always made one of the subtle comic critiques within the series.

This new episode premieres tonight on ABC.