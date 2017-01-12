Harlem up-and-comer Dave East has just come off one of the biggest years of his career. With his selection as a XXL Freshman, the release of his 10th, and most noted, mixtape Kairi Chanel, and recent signing to Def Jam, the future is looks bright for the 28-year-old rapper. To start the new year, Dave East has already checked quite the milestone off of his list appearing opposite Gabrielle Union on BET’s Being Mary Jane.

The episode, which aired this past Tuesday [January 10th] and can be seen on BET’s website, features East, as himself, being interviewed by Mary Jane Paul as an assignment for her new job. East’s character is reluctant to speak but eventually opens up when asked about his youth and love for basketball, which East did actually play in his youth. Later on in the show, East performs the track “KD” from his 2015 mixtape Hate Me Now. East promoted the episode’s release on his Instagram account.

Also on Tuesday [January 10th], hosted a private dinner at New York’s illustrious TAO Downtown. The very intimate dinner celebrated the Deleon 100 honoree’s successes, recent and soon to come. The VIP guest list included the show’s star. Gabrielle Union along with LaLa Anthony among others.