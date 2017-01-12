Straight out of El Paso, Texas, Evander Griiim brings a new level of energy to the music industry. At just 19 years of age, the stylish hipster has mastered the art of packaging his millennial lifestyle with raspy vocals to produce songs that have quickly resonated with his peers. His multi-cultural upbringing introduced him to many genres of music. Having roots in New Orleans and Mexico, Evander’s Afro-Hispanic American background heavily influences his sound.

Evander’s new single “Right Now”couples his high energy vocals with strong synths and heavy 808s with production by his creative partner Skrittzy. The single landed the talented artist a spot on the west coast run of Rich the Kid’s Rich Forever Tour where his energetic spirit and exciting stage presence produced an exuberant transfer of energy between himself and the audience. Evander’s hectic work schedule brings him from El Paso to Atlanta quite often to record and with that, rumors of collabs with fan favorites like Gucci Mane and Lil Yachty are in the wind. Check out the track below.