Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. is really showing some effort to fight UFC champion Conor McGregor’s and has offered him $15 million dollars and split the back end percentage of the pay per view money the fight would generate.

Proving that there is no love lost, Mayweather and McGregor have been going back and forth on video for the past six months with each fighter claiming the other isn’t really serious, however, Floyd is letting UFC President Dana White and Conor McGregor know he’s ready and willing to make the fight happen.