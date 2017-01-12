The NWA legend is not ready to let go his favorite hoop stars just yet.

Yesterday, the iconic West Coast emcee partnered up with Jeff Kwatinetz to announce the beginning of a new movement known as BIG3. After seeing Kobe go out with a bang with an epic 60 point performance, Ice Cube finally wanted to put forth an idea who put together since he was a teenager. BIG3 will be a 3-on-3 half court circuit that will consists of 8 teams of 5 players on each squad. Games will end whenever the first team reaches 60 points, and will incorporate a trio of 4-point circles beyond the traditional three-point line. and The league will be a once a week outing that will tour around the nation, eyeing cities such as Seattle and New York. The league will include no team owners, and teams will compete for the largest portion of the players’ share of the BIG3’s revenue, with the players and coach on the first-place team splitting 30% of the pool. Winnings for the second through eighth-place clubs will also be pursuant to their positions in the standings at the end of the season.