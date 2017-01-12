The NWA legend is not ready to let go his favorite hoop stars just yet.

Yesterday, the iconic West Coast emcee partnered up with Jeff Kwatinetz to announce the beginning of a new movement known as BIG3. After seeing Kobe go out with a bang with an epic 60 point performance, Ice Cube finally wanted to put forth an idea who put together since he was a teenager. BIG3 will be a 3-on-3 half court circuit that will consists of 8 teams of 5 players on each squad. Games will end whenever the first team reaches 60 points, and will incorporate a trio of 4-point circles beyond the traditional three-point line. and The league will be a once a week outing that will tour around the nation, eyeing cities such as Seattle and New York. The league will include no team owners, and teams will compete for the largest portion of the players’ share of the BIG3’s revenue, with the players and coach on the first-place team splitting 30% of the pool. Winnings for the second through eighth-place clubs will also be pursuant to their positions in the standings at the end of the season.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 11: (L-R) Allen Iverson, Kenyon Martin; Roger Mason Jr., Jeff Kwatinetz, Ice Cube, and Rashard Lewis attend a press conference announcing the launch of the BIG3, a new, professional 3-on-3 basketball league, on January 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for BIG3) ORG XMIT: 691015503 ORIG FILE ID: 631496556

Some of the former notables who will be participating in the league will be Allen Iverson, Kenyon Martin and Rashard Lewis. These three former NBA All Stars will serve as player coaches and are planning to make the executive decisions such as players to join their squad. The league will officially launch on June 24, and fans will not be disappointed as the experience will be a live intense but party atmosphere, consisting of ankle breaking crossovers, high flying dunks, halftime shows, individualized player introductions, and opportunities for fans to mingle with players. As more logistics are being worked out with the help of Roger Mason Jr serving as president and commissioner of the league, the BIG3 basketball league should be a summer madness that will deliver an monstrous slam dunk towards the hearts of hoop fans worldwide.

 

