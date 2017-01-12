A racist flyer circulated around campus of Arundel High School in Maryland encouraging students to join the ‘Kool Kids Klan.

The letters in the petition were each ‘K’ and written in bold. Officials investigated the school and found several students involved along with two signatures on the petition.

Two students were disciplined as a result and the school superintendent condemned the petition.

“I am shocked, dismayed and quite frankly angered that such a piece of material would be produced; much less appear in one of our schools,” wrote the unidentified superintendent.

Tweets threatening black students also surfaced on Twitter, and parents asked for the school administrators to change their policies with cellphones in school.

However, school officials encourage parents to explain the severity of this incident to their children.