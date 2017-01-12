Nike is shutting it down for 2k17.

Paul George will be debuting the PG1 versus the Denver Nuggets in London tonight in the 02 arena. George who hasn’t had the best of numbers in his first signature shoe might do work tonight in London. Reviews for the shoe have been very positive and of course, Nike wouldn’t’ disappoint. We are looking forward to George rocking the house tonight and debuting the signature shoe.

The PG1 hasn’t received a release date, but as soon as one emerges we will keep you posted.